"Saturday Night Live" alum Heidi Gardner is receiving an outpouring of support from her celebrity friends in the wake of her boyfriend's death in New York City, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Heidi's former 'SNL' castmates and other 'SNL' staff, as well as her friends in the industry, have been reaching out to her to offer their well wishes and condolences.

The outpouring of support comes on the heels of the untimely death of Heidi's boyfriend, Ray Tintori, whose body was discovered inside their East Village apartment on November 10.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Heidi contacted celebrity stylist Britt Theodora and asked her to call the NYPD after Heidi could not get through to Ray.

After Britt called for a "wellness check," NYPD officers responded and gained access to the apartment, finding Ray slumped against the refrigerator in the kitchen.

Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded and pronounced Ray dead at the scene.

Our law enforcement sources say there were no signs that a crime took place or that Ray took his own life. We're also told no drugs were found at the scene.