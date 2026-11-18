Heidi Gardner's grew concerned when she couldn't get ahold of her boyfriend, Ray Tintori, prompting her to ask a celebrity stylist to call police for a wellness check before he was found dead inside his Manhattan apartment ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Heidi hadn't heard from Ray, so she asked Britt Theodora, a New York City-based stylist who works with the "SNL" alum, to contact authorities and request a wellness check.

We're told Britt made the call ... and police responded to Ray's apartment, gained access to the unit, and discovered his body. Britt was not present when officers entered the apartment or found Ray.

Britt has worked with a number of high-profile stars, including Pete Davidson, Elliot Page and musical duo Sofi Tukker ... and has collaborated on campaigns for brands like H&M and Smartwater.

As we first reported, Ray was discovered last week on the kitchen floor of his East Village apartment ... sitting with his back against the refrigerator.

The FDNY previously told TMZ it received a call requesting a wellness check last Tuesday at 8:43 AM, sending fire and EMS personnel to the apartment. Ray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner previously told TMZ that Ray's death remains under investigation, with his cause and manner of death pending further study.