New details are emerging about the death of Heidi Gardner's boyfriend, Ray Tintori ... including exactly where the filmmaker was found inside his New York City apartment.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a friend of Heidi's requested a wellness check, and when authorities entered Ray's apartment, they discovered him dead on the kitchen floor ... sitting with his back against the refrigerator.

As we previously reported, the FDNY received a call requesting a wellness check at 8:43 AM on November 10 ... sending fire and EMS personnel to Ray's apartment on East 5th Street in Manhattan's East Village.

EMS pronounced Ray dead at the scene, and the case was subsequently turned over to the NYPD.

We're told Ray's death appears to be from natural causes ... though the medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

As TMZ previously reported, no drugs were found at the scene.

We broke the news Monday that Ray had died at 43 ... with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner telling us his death was under investigation.

Sources with direct knowledge told us Heidi was grieving the loss and surrounded by family and friends during the difficult time.