Man Accused of Killing 'SNL' Writer's Sister Has Criminal History Dating Back Decades

The man charged with murdering Christina Downer, the sister of "Saturday Night Live" writer Jimmy Fowlie, has a criminal history dating back more than 20 years ... including past charges involving theft, trespassing, and drug paraphernalia.

TMZ has obtained court documents showing Delorean Bijon Brandon faced several misdemeanor charges in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2006 ... and his legal troubles didn't end there.

According to the docs ... Brandon was charged with grand theft in 2004, and court records show he was later placed on probation. In May 2005, a judge ordered him to complete 240 hours of community service and pay a fine.

But Brandon apparently ran into more trouble ... with records showing his probation was revoked and he was remanded into custody during court proceedings in 2007.

In a separate 2006 case, Brandon was charged with unauthorized entry into a residence and possession of drug paraphernalia ... both misdemeanors.

Court records show he also faced multiple probation violation hearings in that case ... and include mentions of Brandon being remanded into custody in March and October 2007.

As TMZ previously reported ... Brandon was arrested last week in connection with the murder of Downer after she vanished in Los Angeles last year.

Prosecutors have since charged Brandon with murder and two felony counts of injuring a spouse ... alleging he killed Christina around September 19, 2025. Her body has not been recovered.

Another woman, Kaylee Markowski, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact ... with authorities alleging she helped Brandon dispose of Christina's body. They're both being held on $2 million bail.

Christina was reported missing in December 2025 after her ex-husband requested a welfare check. Brandon allegedly told police she had moved out of their Koreatown apartment months earlier, leaving behind her belongings, car, and dog.