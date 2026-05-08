'SNL' Writer's Missing Sister Once Had Restraining Order Against Boyfriend's Ex

"Saturday Night Live" writer Jimmy Fowlie's sister, Christina Lynn Downer, who's been missing for months, once filed a restraining order ... and it's now being pored over by sleuths for possible clues.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... in September 2024, Downer filed a temporary restraining order against her then-boyfriend's ex-girlfriend -- claiming she'd been harassing them, even threatening physical harm. The Daily Mail was first to report the order.

Christina also alleged the woman stalked her ... making a copy of her house key and threatening to break into her home. She also accused the woman of stealing several things, including a flash drive with nude photos.

Per court docs ... Christina, at the time, was granted a temporary restraining order of 100 yards from the woman ... but it was dropped in October 2024 when neither side showed up to the hearing that could have extended it.

As TMZ reported ... Christina was last seen in L.A.'s Koreatown neighborhood in December of 2025 ... and her brother has been giving updates on the search for her -- which included a recent jarring post stating cops allegedly told the family she's "no longer alive."

But LAPD pushed back, telling TMZ ... “Robbery-Homicide Division continues to investigate the disappearance of Christina Downer. Although the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious, Ms. Downer has not been located, and her case has not been reclassified as a homicide. RHD will diligently investigate this case until a resolution can be reached.”