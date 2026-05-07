NBA Star Miles Bridges Gets Restraining Order Against Ex After Alleged Cyberstalking

Claims She Showed Up at His NBA Game to Terrorize Him

Miles Bridges was granted a temporary restraining order against his ex, Mychelle Johnson, after claiming she showed up to his NBA game to cause trouble ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a North Carolina judge signed off on Miles’ request to keep Mychelle at least 500 yards from him, his home, and the Charlotte Hornets facilities.

The judge instructed Mychelle not to harass the NBA star or his girlfriend, Shara, and not to cyberstalk Miles.

The order comes after Miles made bombshell claims in court docs, saying his ex “abandoned” their four kids with a nanny, drove to the Spectrum Center while intoxicated, rented a room at a nearby hotel, stationed an accomplice in the lobby, and crouched behind Miles’ parked car at the facility’s garage to “tamper with its tires while he was on the court playing for the Charlotte Hornets.”

Miles said his girlfriend, Shara, and his kids with Shara were inside the center, claiming Mychelle "knew those children had ridden in that vehicle" and "did not care."

The petition also claims Mychelle launched a cyberattack on him and his lawyer in the days following. He claimed she created a fake phone number to send him a text with his home address to scare him.

Miles said Mychelle also contacted his lawyer, pretending to be another woman claiming to be pregnant by the NBA star. Miles said his team even set up a paternity test because they believed it to be real.

The NBA star said a restraining order was necessary, describing her conduct as "a deliberate campaign of terror by a mother who will abandon her own infant and children … and stop at nothing to pursue her vendetta."

Miles also claimed Mychelle told their kids that they would never attend his NBA games “because his girlfriend will be there.” He said she tells their kids he is uninterested in seeing them, which he insists is false.

He said she also threatened to leak nude photos of him online. Miles said Mychelle exhibited paranoid and obsessive behavior about his new girlfriend.