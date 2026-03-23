Nia Long Seeks Court-Ordered Protection From Woman She Says Is Stalking Her

Nia Long is seeking court-ordered protection from a woman she claims keeps showing up at her L.A. house under the false impression they are in a romantic relationship.

The actress beelined it to court Monday and filed for a temporary restraining order against a woman named Carrie McDonald.

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, Nia claims McDonald "is a stalker" ... Nia says she doesn't know the woman but says she has been harassing her for over 2 years, sending unwanted cards, flowers, gifts ... and even showing up to her home on two occasions.

Nia claims the woman showed up Saturday and rang her doorbell ... she says cops were called and the woman was arrested.

In the docs, Nia says the same woman previously showed up at her home in the middle of the night in 2024, demanding she open her door. She says cops gave the woman a "strong warning" that time, and arrested her the second time she showed up.