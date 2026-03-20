Nia Long Explains How She Prepared To Play Michael Jackson's Mom in Biopic

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Nia Long is sharing some insight from her work in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic ... telling TMZ how she prepared to play the role of the King of Pop's mother.

We got Nia in New York City, and our photog asked her what fans should expect from the film ... and what she did to get ready to channel Katherine Jackson.

Nia says she leaned into being what a parent and a good mother does ... namely, grace and love.

The actress also said the film is super exciting and entertaining ... and she made her pitch for folks to bring their families to the theater.

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We've already seen the full-length trailer for the long-awaited biopic ... and it's cool to get some insight from Nia here.

Nia also tells us who from the Jackson family gave her feedback on her work.