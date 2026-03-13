'Michael' Biopic Soundtrack Album and Track List Announced

The Soundtrack's Got All The Hits!!!

The Michael Jackson biopic is getting a companion album … and the track list doesn’t disappoint!

After all … if you’re making a movie about the "King of Pop," that soundtrack has to deliver.

Sony Music announced on Friday that “Michael” will be released alongside a 13-track collection of the biggest songs from MJ’s career … from his Jackson 5 chart-toppers to his solo smashes.

That makes sense … since the film follows the singer’s life on and off the stage, going all the way back to his days fronting the family band. He's played by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the highly anticipated biopic.

“Michael: Songs From the Motion Picture” will feature hits like “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “I’ll Be There.” The official Michael Jackson account on X dropped the full track list here:

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