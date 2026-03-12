'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Drops New Teaser for Highly Anticipated Sequel

Meryl Streep is back and badder than ever in the new trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

The promo doesn't seem to hint at the storyline of the upcoming sequel ... but it does show iconic antagonist Miranda Priestly -- played by Meryl -- bossing around Anne Hathaway's Andie Sachs once again.

And Miranda isn't pulling any punches about Andie's sense of style.

We also get a glimpse of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the new clip ... as well as a first look at "Bridgerton's" Simone Ashley.

While they may be keeping the plot under wraps, they're certainly serving the incredible looks and icy zingers that made fans fall in love with the original!

Along with the teaser, 20th Century dropped the movie poster and a stylish popcorn bucket designed like a high-end purse.