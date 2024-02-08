Colman Domingo & Nia Long in Character as Michael Jackson's Parents

The Michael Jackson biopic is in full swing on the production -- and you can tell, 'cause Colman Domingo and Nia Long are already on set ... in character as MJ's parents.

The 2 actors showed up in full costume/makeup Wednesday in L.A., where cameras were rolling for "Michael" -- which is the first official film to tackle the late, great entertainer's life on camera ... and already, Colman and Nia are dead ringers for Joe and Katherine Jackson.

Check out the pics ... CD and NL are virtually unrecognizable as Michael's mom and dad -- and BTW, it wasn't just them who were arriving on set to shoot ... child actors, who are presumably playing the young versions of the Jackson 5, also showed up ready to film.

Just like Colman and Nia, child actor Juliano Valdi is nailing the look as a young Michael Jackson ... he's got the afro going and a blue robe.

Shoutout to the casting department ... 'cause everyone looks fantastic here in character.

As you're probably well aware by now ... Antoine Fuqua is directing the film, which aims to tell the story of a "brilliant yet complicated man." This movie has the blessing of Michael's estate -- which has raised eyebrows, but been embraced as great news by others.

MJ's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is portraying the King of Pop ... and from all the shots we've seen of him so far -- he's a dead-on doppelgänger for his late uncle. Michael's family is also on board with this production ... so by all accounts, it'll be the official Michael story.

Whether it tackles the controversial issues that haunted him in his life ... we'll see.

The biopic is due out in theaters in 2025 ... so it's gonna be a while before we see everyone on the big screen. For now, people/MJ fans get to enjoy this sneak peek.

