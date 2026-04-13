Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Alleged Stalker Arrested in Indiana

The woman charged with stalking and assaulting Lindsey Buckingham in California is in police custody ... only she's a couple thousand miles away from where the alleged attack went down.

Michelle Dick was arrested Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana and the 55-year-old is in Allen County Jail awaiting extradition to California ... according to online records.

Dick had an arrest warrant issued in California earlier this month after allegedly attacking the ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist in Santa Monica in March, dousing him with an unknown substance outside an office building.

As we reported, Lindsey was not injured in the alleged attack ... but Dick was slapped with multiple charges, including stalking, making a criminal threat and battery.