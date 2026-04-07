Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Stalking Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham's accused stalker has been hit with 7 criminal charges after allegedly chucking an unknown liquid at him in March ... after Lindsey already had a restraining order against the woman.

According to online records, Michelle Dick was arrested and charged in a felony complaint Friday -- which includes 2 charges of stalking, 2 charges of threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon that's not a firearm, vandalism, and battery -- stemming from the March incident.

We told you all about the March incident ... Dick is accused of tracking Buckingham down at an appointment in Santa Monica and dousing him with an unknown substance before fleeing the scene.

But, this is far from the first issue the rocker has had with this individual ... court docs, obtained by TMZ, show Buckingham was granted a protective order against Dick back in December 2024 ... after he claimed she had been harassing him and his family for years.

Buckingham told the court Dick first started making contact with his family in 2021 when she obtained his wife Kristen's personal cellphone number and started calling dozens of times a day, allegedly "leaving long drawn-out messages that included the claim that she was [Lindsey's] child and threats to kill [Lindsey] and [his] family." He also claims she demanded money ... Lindsey insists he does not know her and is not her father.

Lindsey says the issues halted for 3 years ... but resumed in September 2024 when he "received a picture collage attached to the face of our mailboxes with pictures of my face and hers."

Then, in 2025, Lindsay told the court Dick had made a false call to police alleging his son was suicidal inside his house, reporting she had heard gunshots. Lindsay says he woke up to about 12 police officers at his door, and says he was detained for 20 minutes while they searched his house.

He says there were even more incidents ... but you get the picture. The restraining order against Dick called for her to stay at least 100 yards away from Lindsey and his family ... including their residences, vehicles, and their workplaces ... and to have no contact with them.