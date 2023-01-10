Christine McVie Life & Career Celebrated, Fleetwood Mac Members Attend
1/10/2023 8:30 AM PT
Christine McVie's life and legacy brought Fleetwood Mac together again to celebrate her memory.
McVie's service was held Monday night at Little Beach House Malibu -- and it was all about celebrating the life and career of the famed singer/songwriter and keyboardist.
Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and Stevie Nicks, who called Christine her "best friend in the whole world" were spotted outside the event as they paid their respects and shared some of their favorite memories of McVie.
As we reported ... Christine died in November at 79 after a brief illness.
When she died, the group put a statement out saying, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."
Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 ... 3 years after the group formed. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 1998.