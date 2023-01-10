Christine McVie Life & Career Celebrated, Fleetwood Mac Members Attend

Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham , Mick Fleetwood , and Stevie Nicks , who called Christine her "best friend in the whole world" were spotted outside the event as they paid their respects and shared some of their favorite memories of McVie.

When she died, the group put a statement out saying, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."