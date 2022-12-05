Christine McVie Items Get Big Money at Fleetwood Mac Auction on Heels of Death

Christine McVie had some personal items of hers hit the auction block this weekend -- and in the wake of her death ... you better believe they fetched a pretty penny.

The event was held by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, where upwards of 800 items belonging to three different Fleetwood Mac members -- including CMV -- were put up for sale to the highest bidder ... and Christine's stuff was in high demand.

Among the lots of hers up for grabs -- wardrobe that she once wore herself, not to mention Christine's very own musical instruments and stage gear ... so, yeah, rare collectables.

For starters, two different dresses of Christine's were sold ... one was the vintage maxi dress she donned for the cover of their hit album, 'Rumours,' (sold for $56,250) and her polka dot chiffon hippie dress -- which she wore to the 1976 Rock Music Awards (sold for $31,250).

There's more ... the singer's Leslie speaker and her very own mics raked in $37,500; her touring Hammond B3 organ fetched $28,125; her Yamaha electric baby grand piano sold for $22,400; and Christine's other stage-played organ went for $18,750. Nearly $200k all in all.

Other FM items were part of the auction too -- some of John McVie's belongings were also sold, such as his guitars and bass racked up practically a quarter of a million dollars on their own. Also, Mick Fleetwood's iconic wooden 'Rumours' balls snagged $128k on their own.

Pretty solid turnout, and you gotta imagine Christine's passing played a part in the interest.

As we reported ... Christine died Wednesday at the hospital after a short illness, while surrounded by loved ones. Her old bandmates sent a tribute in her honor. She was 79.