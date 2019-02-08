Ex-Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham Has Open Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Emergency Open Heart Surgery ... Vocal Cord Damaged

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is recovering after emergency open heart surgery ... and while it likely saved his life, it also damaged his vocal cords.

Lindsey's wife, Kristen, shared the surprising and sad news Friday -- revealing Lindsey went under the knife last week. She says he's recovering at home, and getting better each day.

As for the vocal cord ... Lindsey's wife says it's unclear if the damage is permanent. As you know, he not only played guitar for Fleetwood Mac, but also sang many of their classics like "Don't Stop," "Go Your Own Way" and "The Chain."

You'll recall he was kicked out of the band last year. Lindsey sued his ex-bandmates, but announced in December they'd reached a settlement.

His wife says he's fortunate to be alive, and adds Lindsey's family has a history with heart issues. His father and brother both died from heart-related illnesses.

Get well soon.