The house where Romy Reiner was living when her parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were stabbed to death was sold quietly in February ... TMZ has learned.

Romy was living at a house across the street from the home where her parents died back in December ... in a case where her brother, Nick, is charged with their parents' murders.

However, a few months after their tragic deaths, the house was sold off-market for $10.3 million to a Beverly Hills doctor. The grant deed documents listed Paul Kanin of the Ramjan Trust as the seller. He is an attorney and the Reiner family trust administrator.

He's also the trustee of the home where Rob and Michele died and the Malibu home where Romy and Jake were living after their parents died.

The three bedroom and three bathroom farm house directly across from the Reiner's main residence had a tennis court and was owned by the Reiner's for over 30 years.

We broke the story ... Rob and Michele were found dead in their home with wounds consistent with a knife. Nick has since been charged with murder.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, has already stated he will not pursue the death penalty in the case ... partially because Jake and Romy don't want to see their brother executed -- though they also want nothing to do with him.