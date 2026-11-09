Rob and Michele Reiner's Kids Make Rare Appearance Honoring Late Parents

Rob Reiner's kids are keeping their parents' legacy alive ... stepping into the spotlight for a special night honoring the late Hollywood director and his wife, Michele.

Jake and Romy Reiner made a rare public appearance Sunday night at a gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills ... where they paid tribute to their parents nearly a year after their shocking deaths.

The siblings took the stage to present family friend Jamie Lee Curtis with the inaugural Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award ... recognizing her commitment to helping children and families.

Jake told the crowd his parents were always pushing to make the world a better place ... adding their dedication to helping kids started right at home, where they created a loving environment for their own family.

And it wasn't just the Reiner family showing up ... Chelsea Handler hosted the star-studded affair, while John Mayer took the stage for a special performance.

The evening was a huge success, raising a whopping $4 million.

As we first reported, Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home in December 2025.