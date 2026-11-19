Dennis Haskins' friends held a memorial for him in Los Angeles on what would have been his 76th birthday .... and chose to celebrate the late actor at a place tied to a Hollywood legend.

A source tells TMZ ... Dennis' pals held the gathering at Roy Disney's old home.

Leanna Creel, who starred in the OG "Saved By The Bell" series, showed up, along with most of the writers and producers.

On top of that ... "Saved By The Bell" spin-off cast members Samantha Esteban and Natalia Cigliuti ... along with DJ Qualls, his longtime friend and manager, Janet Tscha, longtime close pal Johnny Ryan and his publicist, Lilah Kojoori.

We're told Dennis' friends sang karaoke to honor Dennis ... and that Mario Lopez, Tiffani Amber Thiessen and Lark Voorhies did not attend.

Many who were present at the solemn gathering also spoke about how Dennis isolated himself in his final years before his death ... but they all loved him the same.

We reported earlier ... Dennis died from Parkinson's disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

No one apparently knew of the diagnosis, as he stopped replying to friends because he didn't want to bother them with the news.