'Saved by the Bell' Alum Tiffani Thiessen Eats Naked Cake, Naked, on Camera

Play video content Instagram/@tiffanithiessen

Tiffani Thiessen was born January 23, but it'd be hard to tell from her recent video post, where she eats a cake ... apparently wearing nothing but her birthday suit!

The "Saved by the Bell" alum totally teased fans with her recent Instagram post ... appearing topless while enjoying her sweet treat ... and asking fans, "How do you eat it?"

Her caption -- "When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked…" -- made it clear she was commenting on the naked carrot cake instead of her naughty body -- so relax, Mr. Belding!

TT even dropped her recipe for the dessert -- called "naked" 'cause unlike traditional cakes, the carrot version has little to no frosting on the outside. Remember, she once hosted the Cooking Channel show "Dinner at Tiffani's" ... so, the girl knows her stuff!

Of course, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's comments were filled with fans thanking her for the cake recipe ... and others telling her she's still as smokin' hot as in her teen idol days.

As for her being naughty ... the last time it seems Tiffani showed so much skin was for her 50th birthday in January 2024 -- when she posed with nothing but a bedsheet covering her.