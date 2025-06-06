Celebs Goin' Glazy for Donut Day ... Donut Stop Believin'!

It's not just sprinkling today -- it's a flood-filled Friday for ... Donut Day!!! Are you ready to get that dough?! To celebrate the holiday, we've got some good ol' hole-some fun and lots of sweet treats!

Stars like Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White were quite pleased with their tasty "fortune," and Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith snapped a silly donut selfie ...

Check out this scrumptious selfie of singer Ciara and her daughter Sienna provin' all you need is love, donuts and "Goodies!"

"Call Her Daddy"'s Alex Cooper may be "unwell" but she's still rockin' with a donut, to say the least!

And, it's a close call, but whose is bigger?! Jordyn Woods or Noah Beck's?!