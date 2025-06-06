Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebs Goin' Glazy for Donut Day ... Donut Stop Believin'!

Published
Celebrities Eating Donuts
It's not just sprinkling today -- it's a flood-filled Friday for ... Donut Day!!! Are you ready to get that dough?! To celebrate the holiday, we've got some good ol' hole-some fun and lots of sweet treats!

Stars like Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White were quite pleased with their tasty "fortune," and Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith snapped a silly donut selfie ...

0605-celebrities-eating-donuts-sub2_720

Check out this scrumptious selfie of singer Ciara and her daughter Sienna provin' all you need is love, donuts and "Goodies!"

0605-celebrities-eating-donuts-sub3_720

"Call Her Daddy"'s Alex Cooper may be "unwell" but she's still rockin' with a donut, to say the least!

0605-celebrities-eating-donuts-sub1_720

And, it's a close call, but whose is bigger?! Jordyn Woods or Noah Beck's?!

Munch your way into our dough-pe photo gallery ... Happy Donut Day!

