'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins Dead at 75

Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on "Saved by the Bell," has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

His agent Jay Schachter tells TMZ ... "It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans."

His cause of death is currently not yet known.

He continued ... "He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly."

He became a familiar face to TV viewers in the late 1980s and 1990s as Principal Belding on the hit teen sitcom "Saved by the Bell."

His character was constantly trying to keep Zack Morris and the rest of the Bayside High students in line, often delivering his signature catchphrase, "Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?"

Haskins reprised the role in several "Saved by the Bell" spinoffs, including "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class."

Dennis was 75.