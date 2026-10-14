Late Reality Star Kash's Sister Charged In Her Shooting Death

Huge break in the shooting death of reality TV star Kash ... her sister is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in California ... and it sounds like she fired the fatal shot during a huge brawl.

The Alameda County District Attorney filed the felony charge against 38-year-old Vernika Dunbar after Kash was shot dead Sunday morning in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department says Dunbar initially came to the defense of her sister by attempting to pistol-whip a woman who was brawling with Kash.

But then, police say, Dunbar ended up firing a bullet that struck her sister, who was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As you may know, Kash was famous for her appearances on reality shows such as "Real West Coast Baddies," "Room H8z" and Young & Reckless."