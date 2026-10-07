Takeoff's Mom May Call Quavo, Offset To Testify In Battle With Late Migos Rapper's Dad

Quavo, Offset May Be Called To Testify In Family War Over $

Quavo and Offset may be called as witnesses to testify on behalf of Takeoff's mom in her legal fight with the late Migos rapper's dad ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Takeoff's mom, Titania Davenport, is fighting her ex, Kenneth Ball, over how much he will get from a settlement payment.

In her papers, she's arguing the matter should be handled in Georgia rather than Texas, noting that all of the relevant witnesses -- including Quavo and Offset -- reside in the Atlanta/Athens area.

She says if the issues are heard in Texas, all the potential witnesses would have to incur the expense of traveling to Houston.

Play video content 11/1/22 Video: New Video Shows Quavo Arguing with Others Before Gunfire Kills Takeoff TMZ.com

The settlement stems from the lawsuit Titania filed against the Texas bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot. Titania claims she had an extremely close relationship with her son when he was alive and essentially raised him as a single mom.

In court docs, Titania says Takeoff took care of her bills, and she relied on him for support.

She claims Kenneth is trying to get a big cut of the settlement despite not being involved in Takeoff's life. Titania claims Kenneth "provided negligible financial support and effectively no emotional support" for Takeoff during his childhood.

Takeoff died on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28.