OsamaSon's sold-out rap concert at NYC's Terminal 5 turned into utter chaos Thursday night, following a crowd crush that left 4 people injured -- and it was all caught on video.

Check out the footage uploaded to social media ... the crowd is packed together like sardines with people screaming for their lives. One guy is clearly in pain and yelling about his leg with his eyes bulging. Other people have been allegedly trampled.

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How did this all happen? The DJ reportedly told the large crowd to go fetch free merch in another room, causing a stampede of people to rush to the area, resulting in the crowd crush.

The NYPD tells us ... officers received a call Thursday night for multiple people in need of assistance at the concert venue in Manhattan during OsamaSon's performance.

Police say that when officers arrived at Terminal 5, they encountered a disorderly crowd, as well as 4 people with minor injuries.

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EMS workers also responded and transported 2 of the injured to local hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition.