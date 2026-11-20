Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has landed a few gigs more than a year after his infamous Coldplay kiss cam scandal ... TMZ has learned.

Andy tells TMZ ... he's helping out more than a handful of companies as an advisor ... though he stresses he's not a full-time employee at any company.

Play video content 7/16/25 Video: Couple Gets Caught in Alleged Affair at Coldplay Concert Grace Springer via Storyful

A source tells TMZ ... Andy joined Materialize on Nov. 9 as the company's chief revenue officer, and his hiring was announced by the CEO in an all-hands meeting two days later.

Materialize is a database company with about 50 people ... and we're told the CEO and the board were behind bringing Andy into the fold.

Let's face it, Nvidia's Jensen Huang -- with an assist from an alleged Chinese spy -- has since made Andy's inter-office hookup truly look like small potatoes ... the nation's economy wasn't hinging on anything going down at Astronomer HQ.

So, this is pretty great timing for Andy.

Play video content Video: Coldplay Kiss-Cam Couple's Kristin Cabot Says Chris Martin Never Reached Out 10G Colin

Andy says of the role ... "I'm just helping out as an advisor."

Materialize's CEO Nate Stewart confirmed the hiring to TMZ, telling us ... "We're growing quickly and brought Andy on as a fractional CRO to support us as we scale."

We reported earlier ... the former Astronomer CEO resigned from his position after his mid-concert cuddle at a July 2025 Coldplay show with ex-Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot went viral.

While Andy has not spoken out about the incident ... Kristin told The New York Times in Dec. 2025 that she and Andy were not dating and hardly speak ... and called the whole viral moment an alcohol-fueled mistake.