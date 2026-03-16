Kristin Cabot Opens Up About Coldplay Kiss Cam Night to Oprah Winfrey

My Estranged Husband Was Also at That Concert!!!

Kristin Cabot -- one half of the couple who went viral on social media when they were caught getting cozy at a Coldplay concert -- is opening up to Oprah Winfrey with some new details about that fateful night ... that are frankly mind-blowing.

In "The Oprah Podcast" interview -- first reported by People -- Kristin confirmed she was separated from her husband at the time of the video was recorded ... but the real news is that her estranged husband was randomly also at the concert that night!

According to Kristin, her daughter excitedly texted her that they were both at the venue.

Kristin said, "In my mind I thought, 'Is this gonna be weird if he sees me with Andy if I run into him?' But then I was like, 'I'm in Gillette Stadium. There's 55,000 people here. I'm probably not gonna run into him.'"

Now Kristin wishes she had run into him ... instead of being showcased on the jumbotron and turned into a global meme.

Play video content 7/16/25 Grace Springer via Storyful

Still, Kristin attests that while the internet was going nuts and calling her a homewrecker, her estranged husband already knew about her relationship with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ... so at least there's that.