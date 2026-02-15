Coldplay Couple's Kristin Cabot Hits The Beach in Miami
Coldplay Couple's Kristin Cabot From Kiss Cam to Beach Glam!!!
Kristin Cabot -- one half of the duo who went viral after getting caught cozying up at a Coldplay concert last year -- is doing some serious image rehab in Florida ... stepping out in a revealing blue bikini.
The former Astronomer chief people officer was snapped hitting the beach Friday, rocking a sunhat and two-piece while splashing in the waves and soaking up the sun.
It's safe to say, she looked relaxed -- a far cry from the firestorm following that infamous kiss cam moment with her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. The clip blew up online and ultimately led to her resignation.
She's now been announced as the keynote speaker at a crisis PR conference in Washington D.C., where tickets are going for a cool $875.
According to the conference website, Cabot "experienced firsthand the extremity of public shaming" women face in the media -- scrutiny it notes their male counterparts often avoid. The session promises to break down the immediate and long-term strategy that helped her regain control and rewrite her story.