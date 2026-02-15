Coldplay Couple's Kristin Cabot Hits The Beach in Miami

Kristin Cabot -- one half of the duo who went viral after getting caught cozying up at a Coldplay concert last year -- is doing some serious image rehab in Florida ... stepping out in a revealing blue bikini.

The former Astronomer chief people officer was snapped hitting the beach Friday, rocking a sunhat and two-piece while splashing in the waves and soaking up the sun.

Play video content 7/16/25 Grace Springer via Storyful

It's safe to say, she looked relaxed -- a far cry from the firestorm following that infamous kiss cam moment with her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. The clip blew up online and ultimately led to her resignation.

She's now been announced as the keynote speaker at a crisis PR conference in Washington D.C., where tickets are going for a cool $875.