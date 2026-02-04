Coldplay Couple's Kristin Cabot Is Keynote Speaker at Crisis PR Conference

Kristin Cabot -- one half of the couple who went viral on social media this summer when they were caught getting cozy at a Coldplay concert -- is the keynote speaker at a crisis PR conference in D.C. ... where tickets are going for $875.

The former "chief people officer" for Astronomer will share the stage with PR pro Dini von Mueffling for a 30-minute discussion titled "Kristin Cabot: Taking Back the Narrative."

It's part of PRWeek's Crisis Comms Conference and tickets to the April event range from $750 to $875 ... with 14 other speakers scheduled to grab the mic.

Kristin has a recent crisis PR experience to lean on ... she resigned from her cushy job after being caught on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert snuggling up to her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

While Kristin was separated from her spouse, the internet did not know that -- and she was also immediately labeled a homewrecker. She recently blamed the ordeal on alcohol and told the New York Times she was stalked by paparazzi, receiving 500 or 600 calls a day, and received dozens of death threats after the incident unfolded.

When describing Kristin's speaking gig, the conference's website states ... "Cabot experienced firsthand the extremity of public shaming that women have long experienced when in the negative spotlight of the media, one their male counterparts often seem to avoid. During this session, the former Astronomer chief people officer and her PR representative, industry legend Dini von Mueffling, share the strategy -- both immediate and long-term -- that has helped Cabot take control of her narrative and rewrite her story."