Shawn Mendes Shares 'Free Palestine' Message After Macklemore's Tour

Shawn Mendes is taking a page out of Macklemore's book ... sharing a lengthy and passionate statement on his Instagram advocating for a free Palestine.

The singer wrote Thursday ... "FREE PALESTINE. There is a genocide happening before our eyes."

Saying that Palestinian children have "suffered enough" from "senseless killing in Gaza," Shawn said he has been working on educating himself to make a difference.

He added ... "Let's normalize speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression."

In his caption, Shawn pointed out three organizations his fans could donate to that provide relief to Palestinians.

Shawn's stance on Palestine comes months after the concert controversy heard 'round the world ... with Macklemore taking a firm and public stance on Palestine while opening for Ed Sheeran.

As you know ... Macklemore was then booted off the tour, with many opening acts of Ed's following his lead, before going on a solo tour of his own.

However, the rapper recently revealed that nine different U.S. arenas turned down his "Free Palestine" tour.

The tour -- which saw sold-out shows abroad in Dublin, Paris and London -- had apparently secured preliminary dates before the venues rescinded them once they learned it would benefit Palestine.