Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shawn Mendes Suffers Bloody Hand Injury, Pics Show Wounded Fingers

Shawn Mendes Bloody Hell!!! Suffers Nasty Wounds

By TMZ Staff
Published

Shawn Mendes suffered a wicked hand injury ... and whatever he did, it was a bloody mess.

The singer-songwriter was recently snapped holding a towel over his left hand ... and it looked like it soaked up a lot of blood.

0513-Shawn-Mendes-Cut-Finger-SUB
Backgrid

It appears he injured both his thumb and middle finger -- but if he was in pain, he didn't show it ... SM flashing a smile -- but also looking annoyed with himself.

Shawn Mendes' Shirtless Shots
Launch Gallery
Shawn Mendes' Shirtless Shots Launch Gallery

No idea what he did to cause such a wound ... but TMZ is working to find out! Hopefully, whatever he did isn't so severe that he's gotta put down the guitar for a while!

Heal up fast, Shawn!

Related articles