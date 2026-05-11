Missouri Football Player Ahmad Hardy Shot At Concert, In Stable Condition

Missouri football player Ahmad Hardy suffered a gunshot wound while attending a concert in Mississippi over the weekend ... and the running back is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The school released a statement on Monday ... saying, "Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support."

The junior athlete was a star for the Tigers last season ... earning 1,649 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns after transferring from UL Monroe.

Details surrounding the shooting were not included.

ESPN is reporting the belief is the injuries Hardy sustained will not impact his on-field career ... but Mizzou said a "timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time."

"Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available."