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Sherrone Moore, Ex-Michigan Coach, Sentenced To 18 Months Probation, No Jail Time

Sherrone Moore Ex-Michigan Coach Sentenced To 18 Mo. Probation ... Avoids Jail

By TMZ Staff
Published
sherrone moore associated press
Associated Press

Sherrone Moore was facing 6 months in jail, but the former Michigan head football coach won't spend another minute behind bars ... he was just sentenced to probation, entirely avoiding jail.

The 40-year-old coach appeared before the honorable J. Cedric Simpson in a Washtenaw County courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, where he was sentenced after pleading no contest to two charges, malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

Sherrone Moore mug shot 1

Ultimately, Moore, 40, will be on probation for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay around $1,000 in fines.

Moore was initially facing three criminal charges, including a felony, third-degree home invasion, which could've put him away in prison for years. He was also charged with stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering, before the charges were downgraded.

sherrone moore sidelines getty 2
Getty

As we previously reported, Moore was fired by Michigan in December 2025, after it was revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Moore was accused of confronting the woman, Paige Shiver, at her apartment after he lost his job.

Moore was hired as head coach of Michigan in January 2024.

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