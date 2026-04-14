Sherrone Moore, Ex-Michigan Coach, Sentenced To 18 Months Probation, No Jail Time

Sherrone Moore was facing 6 months in jail, but the former Michigan head football coach won't spend another minute behind bars ... he was just sentenced to probation, entirely avoiding jail.

The 40-year-old coach appeared before the honorable J. Cedric Simpson in a Washtenaw County courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, where he was sentenced after pleading no contest to two charges, malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

Ultimately, Moore, 40, will be on probation for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay around $1,000 in fines.

Moore was initially facing three criminal charges, including a felony, third-degree home invasion, which could've put him away in prison for years. He was also charged with stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering, before the charges were downgraded.

As we previously reported, Moore was fired by Michigan in December 2025, after it was revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Moore was accused of confronting the woman, Paige Shiver, at her apartment after he lost his job.