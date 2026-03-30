Sherrone Moore Blames Paige Shiver For Firing, Arrest In New Body Cam Footage

Paige Shiver Got Me Fired And Arrested In Same Day

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TMZ Sports has obtained more body cam footage from Sherrone Moore's arrest ... showing the ex-Michigan coach putting the blame on Paige Shiver for both his firing and legal troubles -- claiming she should be the one in jail for lying to police.

Pittsfield PD just dropped its batch of clips from Dec. 10, 2025 ... which includes more than two hours of Moore in a hospital room bawling over his disastrous day.

Moore was taken to the medical facility for a mental health evaluation before being booked in the Washtenaw County Jail ... after he allegedly threatened to harm himself in front of Shiver over losing his job.

In the footage, Moore shared his side of the story -- claiming he didn't do anything wrong and would never hurt Shiver ... but made it seem like his mistress/staffer was out to get him for trying to end their relationship.

He claimed if he had fired Shiver or broken things off, she would sue -- but he later admitted he was better off going that route.

He asked if his arrest was going to be public ... and he struggled to swallow the fact that he was going to have a criminal record.

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During his time in the hospital, Moore pleaded with an officer to let him call his wife and talk to their kids ... and the cop surprisingly agreed to dial with his personal phone -- but Kelli Moore did not answer after two attempts.

Later in the clip, it sounds like Kelli answered the phone ... but the conversation was redacted.

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In other footage, Moore takes off his U of M gear ... as a way to make him less noticeable.

As part of the drop, Pittsfield PD also released the 911 call made by Shiver's attorney ... who stated Moore had been harassing the woman for years.

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As we previously reported, Moore was initially hit with three charges -- felony home invasion and stalking, and breaking and entering, both misdemeanors.

He is accused of going to Shiver's home and confronting her over his firing ... and officials say he threatened to harm himself after he grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors.

He ultimately reached a deal ... pleading no contest to two misdemeanors -- malicious use of an electronic communication device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing.