Former Seahawks S Rickey Thenarse Shot In L.A. After Dispute

Rickey Thenarse, a former Nebraska football player who had a cup of coffee in the NFL, was shot in the stomach in South Los Angeles on Friday and rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, TMZ Sports has learned.

Thankfully, Thenarse received medical attention quickly ... and is expected to be okay.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the violent incident, but sources tell us Thenarse had been in the middle of a love triangle involving his girlfriend and the father of her child ... which seems to have come to a head last week.

According to law enforcement sources, two people -- a man and a woman -- were spotted fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

No one has been arrested. Detectives are still investigating.

Thenarse was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and chose to play ball for the Cornhuskers, where he was a part of the program from 2006 to 2010, playing in 51 games.

Early in his career in Lincoln, Thenarse was a special teams standout, winning the unit's MVP award in 2006 and 2007. As an upperclassman, Rickey played significantly more snaps on the defensive side of the ball.

Thenarse went undrafted in 2011, before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He spent training camp with the team, appearing in three preseason games and recording one tackle.

He was ultimately released during the team's final roster cuts in August, marking the end of his career as a professional football player.