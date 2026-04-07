Slain Florida Mayor Nancy Bowen & Husband Faced Legal Battle Months Before Murder

Nancy Matayer Bowen and her husband -- who's been arrested, accused of murdering her -- were locked in a legal battle with their homeowners association months before the Coral Springs, Florida vice mayor was slain, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Nancy and Stephen were sued in November 2025 by their homeowners association.

The HOA claimed the couple defaulted on certain fees and asked for permission to foreclose on the home to collect.

According to the filing, the couple owed $3,710.25 in unpaid fees and had refused to pay. The suit was later voluntarily dismissed in January 2026, months before Stephen allegedly fatally shot the politician.

As TMZ previously reported, Stephen was arrested last week after cops say they found Nancy's body inside their Florida home. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.