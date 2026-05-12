Cody Simpson Reveals He Has 'Serious Hemorrhage' Leaving Him Unable to Sing

Cody Simpson has suffered a major blow to his musical comeback -- he's suffering from a vocal cord hemorrhage, leaving him unable to sing and forcing him to cancel upcoming shows.

The Aussie pop star shared the news of his injury on social media Monday ... telling fans he was overzealous in the studio and sang through a sinus infection he didn't know he had. He explained he "assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing."

He noted he's been on and off vocal rest for the last month, and was just prescribed another 2 weeks of silence in hopes of avoiding surgery. He said this has delayed his work on his upcoming album and new singles ... but he's doing all he can with instrumentals for the time being.

Cody kept things positive, concluding ... "Where there’s a will, there’s a way. I’d like to bring you on the journey. I've been extremely up and down but am now reframing this as a realignment for the long-term good."

Cody recently returned to music in March with singles "Baby Blue" and "When It Comes to Loving You" after taking a hiatus to work on his swimming career. He joined the Australian swim team in 2022 and competed in the 2023 World Cup. He represented Australia in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, though he didn't make the cut.

As you may remember, he originally rose to fame as a cover artist on YouTube in 2009 before becoming a full-blown teen heartthrob the following year, releasing his first single "iYiYi" featuring Flo Rida.