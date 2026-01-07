Shawn Mendes Grabs Food Delivery With Just a Towel On, See Pics

Doom and gloom overload? Say less -- we’re cleansing the timeline with Shawn Mendes stepping out in nothing but a towel!

No false alarm here ... peep these pics of Shawn opening his door to grab a food delivery Tuesday, bending down with his towel wrapped around his waist ... which honestly, looks like it could slip any second.

Now, it might look like a simple snap -- but trust us, there’s a lot happening here -- starting with those ridiculously chiseled abs and the slick, wet hair doing some serious heavy lifting.