Shawn Mendes Grabs Food Delivery With Just a Towel On, See Pics

Shawn Mendes I'm The Talk Of The Towel!!!🫣

By TMZ Staff
Published
Shawn-Mendes-backgrid-1
Backgrid

Doom and gloom overload? Say less -- we’re cleansing the timeline with Shawn Mendes stepping out in nothing but a towel!

No false alarm here ... peep these pics of Shawn opening his door to grab a food delivery Tuesday, bending down with his towel wrapped around his waist ... which honestly, looks like it could slip any second.

shawn mendes backgrid sub
Backgrid

Now, it might look like a simple snap -- but trust us, there’s a lot happening here -- starting with those ridiculously chiseled abs and the slick, wet hair doing some serious heavy lifting.

Yeah, the man was clearly in full chill mode -- no cooking, no stress -- just probably posted up in front of the TV with a very well-earned do-nothing day to kick off the new year.

