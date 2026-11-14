Sharpe Family Singers Give Airport Performance During Nationwide Ground Stop

Play video content Video: Sharpe Family TMZ.com

A family singing group that was on their way to 2 concerts before being stranded at the airport last night decided to give fellow stuck travelers a few tunes.

We got the Sharpe Family Singers -- who could go give the Von Trapps a run for their money -- at New Airport yesterday during the nationwide ground stop.

After serenading us with the song "Into the Unknown" ... they said that even if they missed their concerts, fans could still check out their performances in Somerville, New Jersey, on Dec. 4 and the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade.

Unfortunately, the group's Saturday show in Fort Lauderdale was postponed, and their Sunday one was ultimately canceled.

The group wrote ... "We are so incredibly sorry!!! Unfortunately, this is out of our control, and we're just as disappointed as you are."

The family was among thousands of people stranded across the country yesterday ... after the FAA issued a group stop for all airports due to "extraordinary circumstances" and safety concerns.