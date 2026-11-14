Tyriq Withers Recreates Iconic 'Bella Noche' Meme While Stuck in Airport With Daniel Kaluuya

Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya made the most of yesterday's nationwide FAA ground stop ... by recreating an iconic meme on live TV.

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star and "Get Out" actor were interviewed by NBC 16 in Eugene, Oregon, as they waited for the nationwide ground stop to be lifted.

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Tyriq said ... "It's really upsetting me and my homegirl, because if you can't go to the airport, where the hell can you go?"

Naturally, this left Daniel in stitches.

If you don't know ... Tyriq did a near flawless job quoting and recreating the iconic "Bella Noche" meme.

Back in 2015, a clubgoer named Hazel London was speaking with WBRZ about a shooting that took place at the Bella Noche nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

With a friend beside her, Hazel gave the iconic line ... "It's upsetting me and my homegirl, 'cause we feel like, damn, if you can't go to Bella Noche, where the hell could you go?!"

We reported earlier ... the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop Friday night after the order was made under "extraordinary circumstances" over safety concerns ... so it seems that Tyriq and Daniel may have made it to their destination.