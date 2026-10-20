Tyriq Withers and Alex Consani Spotted Leaving Chateau Marmont Together

I Know What You Did Last Night

Play video content Video: Tyriq Withers and Alex Consani Spotted Out Together BACKGRID

Tyriq Withers and Alex Consani lit up the Chateau Marmont late Monday night ... looking hot as ever while hopping in a car together.

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star and the model were spotted leaving the iconic L.A. hotel with a friend ... with Tyriq wearing a striped white-and-green shirt and long, three-quarter shorts.

Alex wore a gray top and a white skirt with a graphic of a woman's face covering the front. No high heels for this model ... she kept it simple with a pair of sandals.

She hopped in the ride first, followed by the friend ... with Tyriq bringing up the rear before they hit the Hollywood streets.

Unclear how these two know each other ... but it's certainly the first time we've seen them out together.

The timing is interesting too ... their hang comes just a couple of months after Tyriq's headline-grabbing split.

Remember ... he and Chase Infiniti were an item for a few months -- though we were told the actors were just having fun. Sources revealed to us in August that their romance had run its course ... though we weren't told what brought things to an end.