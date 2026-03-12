Kaia Gerber, Chloe Bailey, More Turn Out for Vanity Fair Party Ahead of Oscars
Vanity Fair rolled out the red carpet Wednesday at Bar Marmont for their annual "Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood" party ... and we have a peek inside for you.
Kaia Gerber, Chloe Bailey, Role Model, Tyriq Withers, and more showed up and showed out for the event, celebrating the next generation of actors, musicians, and models, ushering in a new era.
