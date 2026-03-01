Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebs Shine at Pre-SAG Awards Bash During Producers Guild Awards

Pre-Sag Award Party Teyana, William, Timothée!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
37th Annual Producers Guild Awards
Hollywood's A-list got an early jump on SAG Awards weekend Saturday night ... lighting up the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

The backstage scene was packed with heavy hitters, including Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, William H. Macy, Elle Fanning, Seth Rogen, Mariska Hargitay, Paul Mescal, Michael Keaton, Greta Gerwig, Claire Danes, Regina Hall and Adam Scott, just to name a few.

Wunmi-Mosaku-and-Delroy-Lindo-sub-shutterstock-1
Also spotted mixing and mingling were Odessa A’zion, Jessie Buckley, and Jason Ritter.

Celebs posed backstage, snapped glam shots and swapped congratulations as the industry celebrated the year’s top producers -- all just hours before the SAG Awards festivities are ramping up.

If Saturday night was any indication, the red carpet at tonight's show is going to be stacked.

