Most Iconic Actor Awards Moments From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and More

And the award for Best Drama goes to ... all these celebs who made The Actor Awards memorable over the years!

From Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall bringing the "Sex" to the red carpet in their showstopping looks ... to Roberto Benigni joyously lifting Helen Hunt after presenting him with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, we've got all the great moments you remember -- and even some you forgot -- from the show now in it's 32nd year.

Zoe Saldaña was the epitome of class when she graciously the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Emilia Pérez" last year.

And who could forget old flames Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together -- in the same room, that is -- backstage of the award show in 2020? The two chatted as Brad cradled his statuette for his supporting role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."