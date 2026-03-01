Kristen Bell, Connor Storrie and More Stars Inside the 32nd Actors Award

The 32nd annual Actors Awards are underway ... and, we've got pics from inside the event -- with numerous moments shown on the broadcast and a few that weren't.

From Kristen Bell opening the show with a song-and-dance number to Connor Storrie and Kathryn Hahn cracking jokes together while presenting an award.

"Marty Supreme" cast members Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow flashed some huge grins while sitting at a table together.

On the other hand, Jenna Ortega watched the show in true "Wednesday" fashion ... a serious expression dotting her face.