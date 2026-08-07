Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti Break Up

Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti won't be together from now until infinity ... 'cause the pair have split ... TMZ has learned.

It's unclear what caused the breakup ... but our sources tell us Tyriq and Chase are no longer dating.

The power couple's spark didn't last long ... back in May, they were said to be "having fun and dating" ... and we obtained photos of them on a date in Midtown Manhattan, hanging out after seeing a Broadway play.

They were spotted together at tons of events earlier this year ... like GQ's post-Met Gala party, and the Audi garage at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.

Tyriq also reportedly went to the March premiere of Chase's Hulu show, "The Testaments" ... and the internet was shipping them for months.