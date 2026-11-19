A co-defendant charged in Mo3's murder has taken a plea deal ... just a week after Yella Beezy was sentenced to life in prison.

Devin Brown admitted guilt in exchange for a 10-year stint behind bars. He won't be eligible for parole until he's served at least half his sentence.

Play video content Video: Mo3 Chased Down by Hitman on Interstate Highway

Prosecutors said Brown had been the one who had been tracking Mo3's movements before a hitman hunted him down in November 2020 and fatally shot him in the middle of a Texas highway.

The brazen shooting was captured on video.

This deal comes not long after Yella Beezy was convicted of capital murder for hiring Kewon White to murder his fellow rapper.

There's still one defendant left in Mo3's murder case -- Jerry Johnson -- but his trial date hasn't been set yet.