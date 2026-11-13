Yella Beezy Poses For Stoic New Mug Shot After Being Hit With Life Sentence

Rapper Yella Beezy didn’t appear too happy posing for a new mug shot days after learning his fate in court, TMZ has learned.

The Texas Department of Corrections released the new photo of Yella, real name Markies Conway, on Friday.

The entertainer looked emotionless as he looked into the camera ... after being transferred to the facility. Yella was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole this week.

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As TMZ previously reported, a jury found Yella guilty of capital murder in the death of rapper Mo3.