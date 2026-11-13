Yella Beezy's Baby Mama Says Son Will Be Taken Care Of Following Rapper's Life Sentence

Yella Beezy's baby mama says she's going to be there for their son after his life sentence ... while also lightly chastising the convicted murderer for his choice in friends.

D’Andrea Harris -- who goes by @_justdeee online -- posted a video of herself locking lips with Yella in a vid ... unclear exactly when the clip was taken.

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She wrote in the caption, "My best friend… you were so busy picking apart my friends that you didn’t even pay attention to your own. Life has taught me what unconditional love feels like, what real friendship looks like, and what’s worth my time and energy."

D'Andrea says she mostly feels bad for their son, MJ ... who is still trying to make sense of everything going on with his dad.

She then adds, "But when I say he’s blessed, I mean he has a village that loves him and won’t miss a beat. And I’ll keep telling MJ, 'Even when it feels like you’ve lost so much, you still got me. I’m not going anywhere.'"

D'Andrea finishes off her statement by saying she draws strength from her kid ... before adding the fight isn't over -- and signing the note "A taxpaying, law-abiding citizen."

As we reported ... Yella Beezy was found guilty earlier this week of capital murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole ... six years after Mo3’s death.