Yella Beezy Convicted of Hiring Hitman to Kill Rapper Mo3, Sentenced to Life

Yella Beezy is going to prison for the rest of his life ... the Dallas rapper has been convicted of hiring a hitman to murder fellow rapper Mo3 in a brazen shooting on a busy Texas highway.

A Dallas jury found Beezy -- whose legal name is Markies Conway -- guilty of capital murder Wednesday ... exactly six years after Mo3 was gunned down on Interstate 35 in November 2020.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Beezy paid Kewon White $40,000 to carry out the killing following a years-long feud between the rappers. White chased Mo3 -- real name Melvin Noble -- onto the highway and opened fire, killing the 28-year-old and wounding a bystander.

Play video content Video: Mo3 Chased Down by Hitman on Interstate Highway

Beezy's defense maintained his innocence, arguing prosecutors built their case on speculation rather than solid evidence ... but jurors weren't buying it. White was also convicted of capital murder in September and sentenced to life without parole.

As TMZ previously reported ... Beezy was arrested in March 2025 in connection with Mo3's murder, and prosecutors later released video showing the deadly highway shooting. Mo3 got out of his vehicle and tried to run from the gunman on the busy interstate ... but was shot and killed as he fled.

Beezy was released from jail after posting bond later that month ... though a judge subsequently denied his request to modify his bond conditions.